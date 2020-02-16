Public hearing for Olsen and Chandler ranch development set for Thursday

–The Paso Robles City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Feb. 20, to consider approval of the Olsen-South Chandler Ranch Specific Plan.

The development consisting of 1,293 residential units ranging from single-family to multi-family, a Neighborhood Commercial Overlay District that would support up to 9,800 square feet of non-residential use, a potential school site and approximately 29,335 square feet of community amenities.

The Paso Robles Planning Commission unanimously approved the project in January and forwarded the proposal to the city council.

The project consists of 358 acres located on the southeast side of the city, adjacent to unincorporated San Luis Obispo County land.

The specific plan area includes the Olsen Ranch property and the southern portion of the Chandler Ranch property, as well as the 1962 “Our Town” subdivision tract (Tract 232) north of Aaroe Road, and the Centex Homes property north of Linne Road, between the Olsen Ranch and South Chandler Ranch properties.

Project principals include Danny Brosé, President of Olsen Ranch 212, LLC, Travis Fuentez, President of Fuentez Family, LLC, and Wayne Condict, the Trustee for Our Town, and others.

Project requires the approval of a General Plan Amendment, zone change, multiple tentative tract maps, oak tree removal permit, abandonment of public roadways, multiple development agreements, and the formation of a community facilities district.

Read more details about the development in the city council agenda item information.

