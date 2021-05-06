Public Hearing Notice: School district considering trustee-area elections

–A message from the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District–

Public Hearing Notice

(Second Hearing)

POTENTIAL COMPOSITION OF TRUSTEE-AREA ELECTION SYSTEM COMMENCING WITH THE 2022 GOVERNING BOARD ELECTION ACTION

The public hearing on the potential composition of trustee-area prior to drawing of maps, pursuant to Elections Code Section 10010, Subdivision (a)(1), (Second Hearing) of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will be held at the Paso Robles District Office Board Room, located at 800 Niblick Rd., Paso Robles on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 6:00 pm.

The public is invited to participate and provide public comment. You may provide live public comment by calling (805) 608-4230 during this agenda item, or provide 450 words or less, written comments to info@pasoschools.org. Written comments will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. via email on the day of the meeting.

Livestreaming of the Board meeting is available via the following media outlets:

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District

800 Niblick Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446



Dated: May 6, 2021

