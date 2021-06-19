Paso Robles News|Saturday, June 19, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » Public Hearing Notice: School district holding final hearing on trustee area scenarios
  • Follow Us!

Public Hearing Notice: School district holding final hearing on trustee area scenarios 

Posted: 5:50 pm, June 18, 2021 by Access Publishing

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District 

800 Niblick Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Public Hearing Notice

Third Public Hearing
(final hearing on Trustee Area Scenarios)

Trustee Area Scenarios 

(RE: Converting Board of Education elections from “At Large” to a “By-Trustee area system)

The public hearing on Trustee Area Scenarios (Second Hearing) of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will be held at the Paso Robles District Office Board Room, located at 800 Niblick Rd., Paso Robles on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 6:00 pm.

The public is invited to participate and provide public comment. For live public comment, you may be present at the meeting located at 800 Niblick Road, or dial (805) 608-4230 just before this agenda item is discussed or provide 450 words or less, written comments to info@pasoschools.org.

Written comments will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. via email on the day of the meeting. Livestreaming of the Board meeting is available via the following media outlets:

Zoom in English or Espanol: https://pasoschools-org.zoom.us/j/85393319050
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTG5DZtaQn-Mo3IGcohE2Mw

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: Access Publishing

Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Paso Robles Daily News on Google, Twitter, LinkedIn, or follow his blog.