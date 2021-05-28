Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 29, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » Public Hearing Notice: School district holding second hearing on trustee area scenarios
  • Follow Us!

Public Hearing Notice: School district holding second hearing on trustee area scenarios 

Posted: 5:30 am, May 28, 2021 by Access Publishing

 Paso Robles Joint Unified School District 

800 Niblick Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446 

Public Hearing Notice

Second Public Hearing
(three hearings total) 

Trustee Area Scenarios 

(RE: Converting Board of Education elections from “At Large” to a “By-Trustee area system) 

The public hearing on Trustee Area Scenarios (Second Hearing) of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will be held at the Paso Robles District Office Board Room, located at 800 Niblick Rd., Paso Robles on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 6:00 pm. 

The public is invited to participate and provide public comment. For live public comment dial (805) 608-4230 just before this agenda item is discussed or provide 450 words or less, written comments to info@pasoschools.org. Written comments will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. via email on the day of the meeting. Livestreaming of the Board meeting is available via the following media outlets: 

Zoom in English or Español: https://pasoschools-org.zoom.us/j/85393319050 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTG5DZtaQn-Mo3IGcohE2Mw

Advertisement


Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: Access Publishing

Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Paso Robles Daily News on Google, Twitter, LinkedIn, or follow his blog.