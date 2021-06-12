Public invited to environmental impact report meeting for The Landing Paso Robles

Meeting will go over the proposed reuse of the Estrella Youth Correctional Facility property

–The public is encouraged to participate in the June 15 Paso Robles City Council teleconference-only scoping meeting for the Environmental Impact Report for the proposed reuse of the Estrella Youth Correctional Facility also known as the Paso Robles Boy’s School. Majestic Realty Co. recently entered into a contract with the State of California to purchase the former facility located at 4545 Airport Road in Paso Robles.

The site is approximately 135 acres located west of the Paso Robles Municipal Airport and north of Dry Creek Road. Majestic Realty has applied to the City of Paso Robles for entitlements to develop a commercial center including a 1.3 million-square-foot distribution warehouse, a 120-room hotel, and approximately 540,000 square feet of other industrial, retail and office uses.

The city has begun preparing an Environmental Impact Report for the project and is seeking comments from the public on issues to be included in the report. The EIR Scoping Meeting will provide an opportunity for the public to comment on the project and its potential environmental impacts. The initial study for the project, which includes a project description, is available for review now at www.prcity.com/357/CEQA-Documents. Please send all scoping comments to the city by June 21, 2021, when the scoping period concludes.

The public has two options for participating in the scoping meeting:

Before the meeting, send written comments for consideration to planning@prcity.com.

During the meeting, which will be held June 15, beginning at 6:30 p.m., make comments directly to the city council by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276). The meeting will be live-streamed at www.prcity.com/youtube and broadcast live on the radio at 1230AM.

Meeting presentations will also be recorded and available to play later at www.prcity.com/youtube

