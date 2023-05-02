Public invited to Law Day activities at SLO courthouse

Celebrate Law Day with local judges and attorneys, learn about the role of law in society

– The San Luis Obispo County Superior Court is set to host a Law Day event on Thursday, May 4, to celebrate the role of law in society and increase public understanding of the legal profession. The event, which is free and open to the public, will run from 5 to 7 p.m. and feature presentations by judges on various areas of the law including criminal, civil, family law, and mental health treatment courts.

The event will be held at the San Luis Obispo Courthouse, located at 1050 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo. Attendees are advised to enter the building via the entrance at 1050 Monterey Street.

Legal services providers, including the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office and the San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury, will be present at the event to offer resource materials and information to the public. In addition, the Morro Bay High School Mock Trial Team will perform a mock trial for attendees.

The event will also provide the opportunity for attendees to ask local attorneys general legal questions.

For those seeking further information about the event, Nikki Rodriguez with the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court can be contacted at (805) 706-3645.

