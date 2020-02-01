Public invited to review Niblick Corridor plans

–The City of Paso Robles is hosting a Niblick Road Corridor Plan Study Session on Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the City Council Chambers, located at 1000 Spring Street in Paso Robles.

The study session is an opportunity for the public to review the three Corridor Plan options and to help the City Council and staff to further refine the alternatives. Attendees will be presented with three corridor options and components, receive a summary of the recent online survey, and help City Council prioritize the proposed corridor improvements. Public input is encouraged; there will be opportunities for participation at the meeting.

