Public invited to ‘Run for Ukraine’ at June 18 fundraiser

– A recreational fun run to benefit Ukraine will be held at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, June 18 starting at 9:30 a.m., sponsored by Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo.

Participants are asked to register ahead of time at RunForUkraineSLO.org. Participants can register by donating to the campaign- the donation serves as run registration. Multiple donation levels are available. This event is family-friendly, a flat and easy 5K welcoming walkers, runners, and all who want to support Ukraine and its people. Check-in for the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Parking is limited; participants are encouraged to bike and valet their bikes courtesy of Bike SLO County. Bananas and water courtesy of Tenet Health will be distributed post-race.

All funds raised will directly support the people of Ukraine and will be distributed by on-the-ground volunteers in the eastern city of Kharkiv, which has undergone heavy shelling since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24. Eastern Ukraine has consistently been unable to receive humanitarian aid due to its proximity to the front lines of the war, as reported by the Washington Post and other news outlets. According to Mercy Corps’ Ukraine humanitarian response adviser Steve Gordon, as quoted on CNN:

“…We are not seeing a high-functioning, coordinated international aid effort covering the whole of Ukraine like we often see in other conflict zones…many people are only surviving through support from small Ukrainian civil society organizations like church groups, which are coordinating essential deliveries such as food and medical supplies.”

Volunteers and friends of San Luis Obispo resident Slava Narozhnyi, originally from Kharkiv, will be distributing supplies, food, and aid purchased from the fundraiser directly to those that need it the most, in light of the challenges larger organizations are facing. More information on the volunteers can be found at RunForUkraineSLO.org.

“This is a time of deep distress for the people of Ukraine, and in particular for people in the east, where we are from,” says Slava Narozhnyi. “We are grateful for the support of our Central Coast family and friends, and want to help our loved ones back home.”

For questions, reach out to Zoya Dixon at (310) 633-4563 or zoya.L.Dixon@gmail.com.

