Public invited to take outdoor dining ‘parklet’ survey

–The Paso Robles restaurant community, in collaboration with the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association, would like to hear from the public regarding outside dining.

The City of Paso Robles created on-street dining in July 2020 and plans to extend the program through Oct. 31, 2021, with potential fees in place to keep parklets in place for 3-5 years. They are asking the community to take a few minutes to fill out this short survey by Friday, May 7: surveymonkey.com/r/PasoParklets

