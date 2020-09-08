Public invited to view and discuss Minimalism documentary

–On Thursday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m., the public is invited to discuss “Minimalism: a Documentary About the Important Things.” The documentary explores aspects of the growing minimalist movement that is challenging compulsory consumerism and seeking a different path.

The authors of two best-selling books on minimalism, Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, take viewers on a road trip across America that reveals the core ideas behind minimalism and meets people who share their transformational stories. Each lends their experience living a minimalist life and delves into the environmental, social, and psychological wake that is the result of compulsive consumerism.

To participate in the class, simply access the film from the Paso Robles Library’s hoopla collection, watch the film, then attend the Zoom meet up to discuss it. “It is so great that the library is able to offer opportunities for community members to connect remotely, and this new film series allows binge-watchers to view something new, then meet up with others to discuss what they are watching,” said Karen Christiansen, Adult Services Librarian.

Registration is required for all participants to receive the Zoom meet up information. For ages 16+.

