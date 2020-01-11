Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 11, 2020
Public meeting for Olsen-South Chandler Plan happening Jan. 15 

Posted: 6:46 am, January 11, 2020 by News Staff

–The next public meeting hosted by the developer of the Olsen-South Chandler property happens on Jan. 15, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Virginia Peterson Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room, 2501 Beechwood Dr., Paso Robles.

Adjacent property owners and residents were mailed notices. All Paso Robles residents are welcome at this meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to hear a project status, the results of the EIR and to take public input on the plan.

For more information click here.

