Paso Robles News|Tuesday, August 17, 2021
You are here: Home » Politics » Public notice: Caltrans planning to restore a 6,300-foot span of Centennial Creek
  • Follow Us!

Public notice: Caltrans planning to restore a 6,300-foot span of Centennial Creek 

Posted: 8:30 am, August 16, 2021 by Access Publishing

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email
Posted in:  Politics
About the author: Access Publishing

Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Paso Robles Daily News on Google, Twitter, LinkedIn, or follow his blog.