Public notice: Notice to bidders – proposals for Wide Area Network services
– A message from the Shandon Joint Unified School District –
E-Rate Funding Year 25 (2022-2023)
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the Shandon Joint Unified School District (“SJUSD”, “Shandon Unified”, “District”) wishes to receive proposals for Wide Area Network services for E-Rate Funding Year 25 (2022-2023). The District has 2 school sites and operational facilities including the District Office. Parkfield Elementary is currently connected by Point-to-Point Wifi Connection.
The District will post the RFP, Prequalification documents, and Form 470 on the USAC EPC Portal site _ http://www.usac.org/sl/tools/ e-rate-productivity-center/default.aspx
Questions must be provided in writing and emailed to [ajalsup@shandonschools.org]. The last day to ask questions is 3:00 PM on Tuesday, FEBRUARY 16, 2022.
Sealed proposals should be delivered to Shandon JUSD. Proposals must be received by the Shandon JUSD. Purchasing Department no later than 3:01 P.M. on March 10, 2022.
Shandon JUSD
101 South First Street
Shandon, CA 93461
ATTN: Dr. Kristina Benson
A mandatory pre-bid site walk will be held on 02/9/2022 at 10:00 AM at the Parkfield Elementary School, located at 70585 Parkfield Coalinga Road, San Miguel, CA 93451, hosted by the IT DEPARTMENT.
Equal Opportunity Employer
Full details can be found at the www.shandonschools.org