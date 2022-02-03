Public notice: Notice to bidders – proposals for Wide Area Network services

E-Rate Funding Year 25 (2022-2023)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the Shandon Joint Unified School District (“SJUSD”, “Shandon Unified”, “District”) wishes to receive proposals for Wide Area Network services for E-Rate Funding Year 25 (2022-2023). The District has 2 school sites and operational facilities including the District Office. Parkfield Elementary is currently connected by Point-to-Point Wifi Connection.

The District will post the RFP, Prequalification documents, and Form 470 on the USAC EPC Portal site _ http://www.usac.org/sl/tools/ e-rate-productivity-center/default.aspx

Questions must be provided in writing and emailed to [ajalsup@shandonschools.org]. The last day to ask questions is 3:00 PM on Tuesday, FEBRUARY 16, 2022.

Sealed proposals should be delivered to Shandon JUSD. Proposals must be received by the Shandon JUSD. Purchasing Department no later than 3:01 P.M. on March 10, 2022.

Shandon JUSD

101 South First Street

Shandon, CA 93461

ATTN: Dr. Kristina Benson

A mandatory pre-bid site walk will be held on 02/9/2022 at 10:00 AM at the Parkfield Elementary School, located at 70585 Parkfield Coalinga Road, San Miguel, CA 93451, hosted by the IT DEPARTMENT.

Full details can be found at the www.shandonschools.org

