Public works seeking input on Vineyard Drive corridor improvement plan

Residents encouraged to fill out online survey

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Department is inviting residents into the very early stages of what they say is expected to be a long-term Vineyard Drive corridor improvement plan.

For this step of the process, the public works department is asking for input, the public’s experiences, and what transportation improvements citizens would like to see.

Once resident input is gathered, the department will incorporate it into a tentative overall plan to:

Identify potential improvements

Research design, function, and construction

Identify potential funding sources

Create a strategy for future implementation

Along the way, public works will continue to inform the public through social media (slocountypwd on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram), local press, and Templeton Area Advisory Group meetings. For more information and to participate in the online survey, go to: lrsp.mysocialpinpoint.com/vdcp/vdcp-home

Residents may contact public works directly by contacting Riley Gajdos at (805) 781-4995 or

rgajdos@co.slo.ca.us.

