Public works to be performing bridge repairs around county

Most projects should be completed by end of this year

– The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department will be performing bridge maintenance and repairs at the following locations:

• Pippin Lane Bridge (See Canyon)

• Villa Creek Road Bridge (Cayucos)

• Encina Avenue Bridge (Santa Margarita)

• North Ocean Avenue Bridge (Cayucos)

Work on the Pippin Lane Bridge has begun and is expected to be completed by Oct. 14. Work on the Villa Creek Road Bridge will then follow. Work on the Encina Avenue and the North Ocean Avenue Bridges are expected to occur during November and December. Weather permitting, this work should be completed by the end of this year.

For the safety of the public and the workers, traffic will be subject to road closures, detours, or reduced to one-way controls with flaggers as required for each phase of the work.

The contractor has provided notification to affected residents that Pippin Lane Bridge will be closed between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for emergency access. For the other locations, motorists should expect delays of up to 10 minutes and are advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

This work is required to maintain safe bridge conditions and to avoid costly repairs in the future. This project is funded by the Federal Highway Bridge Program and SLO County’s Road Maintenance Fund. Whitaker Construction of Paso Robles has been awarded a contract of $327,755.50 to perform this work.

