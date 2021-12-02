Public workshop to be held for Sherwood Park pickleball court complex

Workshop happening Dec. 15 from 6-8 p.m.

– The public is invited to join Paso Robles’ city staff and SSA Landscape Architects for an interactive pickleball court complex design workshop. Resident input is critical to the design and construction of these new public courts and associated amenities, according to the city. The workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Paso Robles City Council Chambers.

The pickleball court complex, to be located on Scott Street next to the dog park is the first new facility to be built as part of the approved Sherwood Park Area Master Plan. Future Phase 1 facilities include basketball courts, tennis courts, a skatepark and water play area. Phase 2 of the Master Plan renovates the existing baseball and soccer fields on the north side of Scott Street.

