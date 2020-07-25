Public workshop to review housing element update



–The Paso Robles City Council will hold a joint public workshop with the Planning Commission at which time they will review the draft Housing Element and engage the public for an in-depth discussion. The community’s participation during this meeting is encouraged. The meeting will be happening Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Due to restrictions under the County of San Luis Obispo Local Emergency Order and State of California Executive Orders, the meeting will not be physically open to the public and therefore this will be a teleconference meeting. You may participate in the meeting by live-streaming it at the following link: www.prcity.com/youtube and submitting comments over the phone: Call 805-865-7276 to provide live public comment (the phone line will open just prior to the start of the meeting). Alternatively, written comments may be submitted prior to the meeting.

A copy of the Draft Housing Element will be available for review by July 28 on the city’s website: https://www.prcity.com/260/Housing-Element

Copies of the project staff report for the public workshop will also be available for review on the city website (https://www.prcity.com/agendacenter) on the Friday preceding the hearing.

If you have any questions or have trouble accessing the staff report, please contact the Community Development Department, Project Planner: Darcy Delgado at (805) 237-3970 or via email at ddelgado@prcity.com

