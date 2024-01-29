Pure Yoga and Wellness welcomes new studio partner

Mindset coaching now available for members

– Pure Yoga and Wellness, an Atascadero based studio founded and owned by Karlie Higginbotham, has recently welcomed Jessica Otter as a new business partner. Otter has rebranded her previous business of Queen B Success Coaching into Pure Mindset.

“Pure Mindset is a powerful approach to empowering individuals to take control of various aspects of their lives. Pure Mindset uses simple yet potent techniques to create an easy-to-see plan for each individual based on the area(s) of life they wish to feel better in. It allows people to transform from feeling like life is happening to them into feeling like they are the CEO of their career, relationships, health, and wealth and living as their best selves. The sessions offer a framework to release all the roadblocks to success in whatever you want without reliving all the traumas that created the stories that hinder us. Witnessing and hearing about the transformations people feel while we are in session and beyond is incredible,” Higginbotham said.

Otter has been involved in the local yoga community for around 20 years and is certified in Levels 1, 2 and 3 for Inferno Hot Pilates and in multiple mindset coaching trainings. Before this transition to Pure Yoga and Wellness, Otter worked as a paramedic for San Luis Ambulance for 26 years.

“Pure Yoga and Wellness provides a holistic experience that transcends a fitness center…our ‘Come as you Are’ philosophy embodies acceptance and inclusivity, encouraging individuals to feel comfortable and embraced for who they are…the intention for visitors to leave feeling lighter mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually indicates a comprehensive approach toward well-being. Beyond the physical aspect, Pure Yoga and Wellness focuses on uplifting individuals in various facets of their lives, nurturing their whole selves,” said Higginbotham, adding that “the intention for visitors to recognize and appreciate the culture of accessibility upon entering suggests a commitment to providing a high-quality experience. The team’s attention to professionalism and dedication contribute to the overall positive atmosphere and impact on the visitors’ experiences at Pure.”

Pure Yoga and Wellness opened in July of 2021 and has 14 instructors, who are also called The Pure Posse. They are all certified and attend advanced ongoing training around the world, offering over 35 classes in power and restorative yoga, kettlebell, sound baths, and more, with both infrared heated and non-heated classes available. In addition, there are trainings for yoga teachers, workshops held monthly, and international retreats, such as Mexico, later this year. Other amenities include a boutique, snacks and beverages, rental mats and towels, showers, and more.

“This is a safe space that caters to both first-time visitors and seasoned practitioners. We value community, prosperity for all, a growth mindset, and integrity in what we offer, and we deliver it with passion and humanity. Our studio is accessible to different socioeconomic groups, different physical abilities and needs, and any race, ethnicity, gender, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, education, physical appearance…we are tremendously proud and humbled by all our 5-star reviews from those who have experienced Pure Yoga and Wellness,” said Higginbotham, adding that the studio offers a special intro trial for two weeks for prospective members.

For more information about Pure Yoga and Wellness, visit their website here.