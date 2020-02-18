Q&A with 1st District Supervisorial candidate John Peschong

Editor’s note: San Luis Obispo County will be electing a 1st District Supervisor on March 3, 2020. The county clerk-recorder has sent mail-in ballots to voters and it is time to decide. In this election, voters will choose between incumbent John Peschong and local vineyard owner Stephanie Shakofsky. We asked both candidates the same questions and are publishing both of their responses today. We asked the candidates to keep their answers to under 200 words.

Questions and answers with John Peschong

What will you accomplish for the community in your first year in office?

If re-elected, I will continue representing residents of the North County. I will keep advocating for fixing roads, managing our groundwater, keeping our families safe and ensuring there are well-paying jobs in San Luis Obispo that can provide for a family.

The cost of housing is rising and the availability of affordable housing is shrinking. What solutions can you bring to solve the problem?

Housing and homelessness go hand in hand. It is the responsibility of the Board of Supervisors to work with cities to ensure that homelessness is dealt with in a wraparound manner and that mental health is taken into account. Concurrently, we must make sure that permitting for new housing is not burdensome and full of fees. We need to encourage responsible growth plans for the future. We cannot be a county of NIMBYs where we stick with the status quo.

What is your opinion on the growing cannabis industry in the county?

Cannabis is legal in California. With that in mind, it should be treated like any other crop. We need responsible permitting for any farms to ensure that they are obeying the law and away from the general public. Odors need to be abated and we will not tolerate an increase in illicit activity as a result. Anyone who wishes to grow any type of product, including cannabis will follow every law associated with it.

What are your solutions for dealing with the over-draft of the Paso Robles groundwater basin and maintaining North County’s thriving wine industry?

I am proud to have drafted the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin Plan with my other board colleagues. We solicited public input and crafted a plan that would work for the majority of users and keep the Paso Basin healthy for generations to come.

What are your solutions for addressing the homeless issue in the county?

Housing and homelessness go hand in hand. It is the responsibility of the Board of Supervisors to work with cities to ensure that homelessness is dealt with in a wraparound manner and that mental health and addiction are taken into account. Concurrently, we must make sure that permitting for new housing is not burdensome and full of fees. We need to encourage responsible growth plans for the future.

What are other issues do you think are the most important to address in the county?

Jobs and the economy are extremely important for my district. I am committed to ensuring that residents have the ability and means to earn a living however they choose. I am focused on building consensus among my colleagues and finding compromise and solutions to problems that face San Luis Obispo County.

Please tell our readers about your experience and background and how it will benefit district residents.

I have served on the San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors since 2016. I am a member of the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau & SLO Cattlemen’s Association. I am also a former member president and member of the Mid State Fair Board of Directors and the Founder and former president of the Central Coast Taxpayers Association.

