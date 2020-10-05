Q&A with Greg Goodman, candidate for Paso Robles School Board

Editor’s note: The Paso Robles Daily News invited all candidates running for the board of trustees of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District to participate in a Q&A to help inform local voters. We will be running them this week as we receive them.

Why are you running for trustee?

I believe that all children can learn, and our schools can be a model of excellence in education. I want to support our teachers and parents as they work together to provide the best educational practices for our community. Paso Robles has a long tradition of providing high-quality educational programs for its students, and I want to contribute to the district’s continuing success.

What is the school district is currently doing well, and what would you like to see improved?

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has a long and prideful history. Many PRHS graduates have been successful contributors to the community. We need to continue to support quality educational programs. Most importantly, we need to promote the successes our teachers have achieved, and we need to continue to reinforce their efforts with appropriate wages and benefits. Compensation and benefits are essential tools for attracting and retaining the best teachers. Our teachers are the foundation of student learning, and teacher leadership is paramount for student success. I will support our teachers 100%!

What is your position on re-opening classrooms and protecting students from COVID-19?

We must follow the State and County recommendations for a safe re-opening of the schools in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. All students and staff need to know that their health and safety is the number one priority related to school reopening.

How can the school district better serve students and meet its budget responsibilities?

Financial concerns are a constant problem for both educators and the communities they serve. We need to recognize our core value of excellence in education as the foremost priority. Following the support of the classroom teachers and the administrators who serve our students, appropriate decisions concerning the other operating expenses need to be addressed. Fiduciary responsibility is key to successful school operations. We must assure the public that funds are being used in the most efficient manner to accomplish learning goals and to maintain positive traction for programs that enhance learning. We must use all funding possibilities to build a strong foundation for student success. A balanced budget is essential for everyone’s success.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know about your candidacy?

The pride of Paso Robles schools is reflected not only in the classroom but in the totality of extra-curricular activities that engage and reward our students through opportunities to showcase their talents outside of the classroom. I will support the maintenance and growth of all experiential learning opportunities: sports, robotics, theatre, etc. in the development of our students as future citizens.

Greg Goodman biography

Greg Goodman is a school psychologist for the San Luis Coastal Unified School District. His background includes over forty years of teaching, counseling, and school psychology work in grades K through graduate education. He earned a doctorate of education at UC Davis in 2000 and has worked for many years as a professor of education. As a professor, Goodman conducted educational research and published extensively in both professional academic journals and for academic presses. He has written and edited 50 books for both academic and lay audiences.

“I believe in delivering equitable educational programming for all students,” he says. “I am especially interested in multicultural education, gender equity, special education, and supporting diversity within our community. Our community succeeds when all of its shareholders feel included and valued by our school’s staff and administration. I look forward to having the opportunity to make a positive contribution to our PRJUSD educational community.”

