Questers raising money for the Atascadero Printery

–Questers Agua Caliente is raising money to preserve The Printery Building in Atascadero. Saturday, they held the first of several hat, coat and jewelry sales at Hope Chest Emporium on El Camino Real in Atascadero. They are selling purses, clothing, and other articles to raise money for the preservation of The Printery.

Questers was started in the 1940s by women determined to preserve historic and beautiful landmarks. Their slogan is “Preservation, Restoration, Education.” There are more than 500 Questers chapters nationwide. California has 22 chapters including Questers Agua Caliente based in Paso Robles and Questers De Tolosa in San Luis Obispo. The Agua Caliente group is active in northern San Luis Obispo County, but they have enlisted the support of the statewide Questers group. At their state meeting in March, Questers adopted the project, particularly, the art work in the entry way of The Printery.

Sheila New, Treasurer of the Cuesta Agua Caliente, said the last state project Questers preserve was the Billiard Room in the Governor’s Mansion in Sacramento. The Questers De Tolosa in the South County recently preserved the doors at the Monday Club, which was designed by architect Julia Morgan. They also helped pay for the preservation of the San Luis Lighthouse.

Questers Agua Caliente will be conducting their sale to raise money for The Printery at Hope Chest Emporium for two more Saturdays.

For more information about Questers and how to join, go to their website at Questers1944.org.

