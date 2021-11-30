Rabbit Ridge Winery opens new downtown tasting room

Tasting room opens to the public just in time for the holidays

– Just in time for the holidays, Rabbit Ridge Winery on Monday announced a preview opening of its all-new posh downtown Paso Robles tasting room. Located at 1244 Pine Street (Suite B), the Rabbit Ridge Tasting Room features the full array of Rabbit Ridge wines, as well as the award-winning Russell Family Wines – three of which recently won Gold Medals and 91-, 93- and 98-point ratings in the Sante Magazine International Wine Competition.

Light and bright with casual upscale furnishings, the Rabbit Ridge Tasting Room features genuine hardwood floors and vintage ceiling tiles, paired with the modern look of two walls of windows wrapping around the corner of 13th Street & Pine Street. The view of downtown Paso Robles is part of the experience at the Rabbit Ridge Tasting Room.

“We are extremely excited to announce the public opening of the Rabbit Ridge Tasting Room, located in the heart of downtown Paso Robles,” said Steven Jones, chief financial officer. “The Tasting Room will serve as an excellent venue to experience our world-class wines as well as educate visitors about the history of our winery and its venerable winemaking family.”

The Rabbit Ridge Tasting Room hours of operation are Friday thru Monday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related