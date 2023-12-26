Rain in the forecast again this week for Paso Robles

Rainfall expected to start on Sunday evening

– Another storm system is on the way to San Luis Obispo County. Trace amounts of rainfall are expected in Paso Robles on Wednesday, with more rain expected starting Friday night and into Saturday, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground.

Weather Underground currently predicting .07 inches of rain on Wednesday, .57 inches on Friday, .1-inches on Saturday. Daytime high temperatures are forecasted to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

The current season rainfall total is 5.62 inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

