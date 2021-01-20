Rain in the forecast for Paso Robles over the next 6 days 

Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Posted: 6:40 am, January 20, 2021 by News Staff

–Rain is in the forecast for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. A chance of rain is in the forecast on Friday, and then again on Sunday and Monday and into next week. Rain accumulation amounts could total over an inch. Paso Robles has received a paltry 1.29-inches of rainfall so far this season. See Paso Robles rainfall totals here.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles. 

Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014. Click here for Paso Robles rainfall records going back to 1942.



