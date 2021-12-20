Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Rain in the forecast for Paso Robles starting Wednesday 

Posted: 6:45 am, December 20, 2021 by Editor Skye Pratt

rain in the forecast Paso Robles

Monday’s forecast is cloudy with a high of 54

– Rain is in the forecast again this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday will be cloudy with an expected high of 54-degrees. Tuesday should see some sun and slightly warmer daytime temperatures around 61-degrees. Storms are expected to bring precipitation Wednesday and Thursday, and then again Saturday, Sunday and Monday into next week.

“More storms on the way,” says PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey. He’s predicting that parts of SLO County could get up to 6 inches of rain:

Click here to read a full, 10-day forecast from Weather Underground. 

