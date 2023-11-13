Paso Robles News|Monday, November 13, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Rain in the forecast multiple days this week
  • Follow Us!

Rain in the forecast multiple days this week 

Posted: 7:10 am, November 13, 2023 by News Staff

rain cloud weather stock pic

Chance of showers expected to start on Wednesday, continue through Saturday

– Rain is in the forecast for multiple days this week for Paso Robles. As of Monday morning, Weather Underground is predicting up to .38 inches of rain on Wednesday, .07 inches on Thursday, .38 inches on Friday and .02 inches on Saturday.

High temperatures this week should range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s, with overnight lows in the 50s and lower 50s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground. 

 

weather forecast

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.