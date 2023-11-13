Rain in the forecast multiple days this week

Chance of showers expected to start on Wednesday, continue through Saturday

– Rain is in the forecast for multiple days this week for Paso Robles. As of Monday morning, Weather Underground is predicting up to .38 inches of rain on Wednesday, .07 inches on Thursday, .38 inches on Friday and .02 inches on Saturday.

High temperatures this week should range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s, with overnight lows in the 50s and lower 50s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

