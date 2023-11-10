Rain in the forecast next week for Paso Robles

Cooler temperatures, rainfall in the forecast multiple days

– Paso Robles can expect temperatures in the mid to high 70s this weekend, followed by a cooldown into the 60s, with a chance of significant amounts of rainfall spanning Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday next week, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground.

As of Friday even, Weather Underground is predicting .57 inches on Wednesday, .37 inches on Thursday, and .17 inches on Friday.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s, possibly warming slightly with the added humidity in the forecast next week accompanying rainfall.

Click here to view a full 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

