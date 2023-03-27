Rain in the forecast once again this week for Paso Robles

Tuesday’s forecast calls for nearly half an inch of rainfall

– Paso Robles residents should prepare for more rain this week, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground. While today is expected to be mostly sunny, tomorrow’s forecast calls for almost half an inch of rain, followed by up to a quarter inch on Wednesday.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

SLO County weather forecast for the week of March 26: Cold front with rain and winds this week. A storm will rapidly intensify to 980 millibars off the coast of far Northern California, making it the third atmospheric bomb cyclone (when the atmospheric https://t.co/yHBsjBYkUm… pic.twitter.com/BNrqpeBrg5 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) March 26, 2023

The anticipated rainfall follows a wet season in California, with Paso Robles already receiving 27.64 inches of rain so far this season.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Roads update

See the county’s updated map here for details.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 17.26 feet as of 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 91% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 60% capacity as of Tuesday. Click here to view current local lake levels.