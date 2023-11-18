Rain in the forecast Saturday for Paso Robles

Chance of showers expected to continue through Saturday followed by clearer skies

– Rain is in the forecast today in Paso Robles, followed by clearer skies on Sunday and into next week. As of Saturday morning, Weather Underground is predicting up to .15 inches of rain today with a high temperature of 64 degrees. The forecast for Sunday is 66 and mostly sunny, and 69 on Monday with sunny skies.

Tonight’s low should be in the 40s, cooling into the 30s once the skies clear again.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

