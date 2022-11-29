Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 29, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Rain in the forecast this week for Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Rain in the forecast this week for Paso Robles 

Posted: 4:00 am, November 29, 2022 by Editor Skye Pratt

rainfall paso robles

Storm systems could bring over an inch of rain over four-day period

– A significant amount of rain is in the forecast this week for Paso Robles. Weather Underground is predicting over 1.2-inches of rain accumulation over a four-day period starting on Thursday.

weather

Daytime highs this week should start in the mid-60s and move into the 50s as the storm system moves into the area. Overnight lows will be below freezing at the beginning of the week, raising slightly to the low 40s as storm systems are impacting the area, then dropping again once.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey says it, “Looks like a wet weather pattern starting next week.”

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Related: Empty sandbags, sand available in preparation for rainy season

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories