Rain in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Storm systems could bring over an inch of rain over four-day period

– A significant amount of rain is in the forecast this week for Paso Robles. Weather Underground is predicting over 1.2-inches of rain accumulation over a four-day period starting on Thursday.

Daytime highs this week should start in the mid-60s and move into the 50s as the storm system moves into the area. Overnight lows will be below freezing at the beginning of the week, raising slightly to the low 40s as storm systems are impacting the area, then dropping again once.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey says it, “Looks like a wet weather pattern starting next week.”

Looks like a wet weather pattern starting next week. In the meantime, SLO County weather forecast: Gusty winds and dry skies through Thanksgiving weekend https://t.co/42dkNRVx04 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) November 22, 2022

