November 30, 2023
Rain in the forecast today for Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:25 am, November 29, 2023 by News Staff

rain cloud weather stock pic

Chance of showers today followed by clearer skies

– Rain is expected today in Paso Robles, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground. Paso Robles could receive up to .16 inches of rain today.

The forecasted high temperature for Wednesday is 61 degrees with an expected overnight low of 41.

The rest of the week should bring partially cloudy and sunny skies with daytime highs in the 60s and lows dipping into the 30s later in the week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground. 

 

