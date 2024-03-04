Rain in the forecast Wednesday this week

Up to .31 inches expected Wednesday in Paso Robles

– More rain is expected in Paso Robles this week, according to the latest weather forecasts. Weather Underground is predicting up to .31 inches of rain on Wednesday.

The city measured .74 inches of rain on Saturday morning, .38 inches on Sunday, and .01 inches this morning, bringing the current rainfall season total to 17.24 inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

The rest of the week the forecast is a mix of clouds and sunshine. Daytime highs this week should start in the 60s, dipping into the upper 50s on Wednesday, then climbing back into the 60s Thursday and beyond. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 30s Monday night, warming into the 40s from Tuesday on.

