Rain recorded in Paso Robles over past 24 hours, more on the way 

Posted: 7:32 am, December 18, 2023 by News Staff

rainfall paso robles

Rainfall expected to continue through Thursday

– Paso Robles received .12” of rain this morning, bringing the current season total to 2.11. Significant rainfall is expected this week, according to the latest weather forecast from Weather Underground.

Weather Underground currently predicting .38-inches of rain today, .3-inches on Tuesday, 1.69-inches on Wednesday, and .2-inches on Thursday.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

rainfall

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

 

 

 

