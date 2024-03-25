Rainfall expected in Paso Robles later this week

Up to .75 inches expected Friday in Paso Robles

– More rain is expected in Paso Robles this week, according to the latest weather forecasts. Weather Underground is predicting up to .75 inches of rain on Friday, .39 inches on Saturday, and .12 inches of rain along with a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday.

Paso Robles measured .08 of rain on Saturday morning, .03 inches on Sunday, and .01 this morning. The current rainfall season total is 17.41 inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall.

The forecast for the beginning of the week is partly cloudy and mostly cloudy, with daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, dropping into the 50s on Friday along with the storm system. Overnight lows are expected to be in the low-to-mid 40s.

