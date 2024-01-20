Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 20, 2024
Rainfall expected through Monday in North County 

Posted: 7:25 am, January 20, 2024 by News Staff

Forecasts predict .3 inches of rain today in Paso Robles

– A winter storm should continue to bring several more days of rainfall to North County as it traverses through California, according to reports.

Rainfall in San Luis Obispo County was projected to commence late Friday afternoon and is expected to persist through early Wednesday morning. The most intense rainfall is anticipated Friday night and Sunday night into Monday morning. Peak rainfall rates ranging from 0.1 inches per hour to 0.5 inches per hour are possible.

Weather Underground is currently predicting .3 inches tonight, .62 inches on Sunday, and .38 inches on Monday.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Paso Robles from Weather Underground. 

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.