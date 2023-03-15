Rainfall in Paso Robles Tuesday breaks 1958 record

Rainfall season total reaches 25.99 inches in Paso Robles

– Paso Robles measured 1.48 inches of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the season total to 25.99 inches.

Paso Robles Airport in California set a new record for rainfall yesterday, with 1.27 inches of precipitation, according to Weather.gov. This surpassed the previous record of 0.75 inches, which was set in 1958.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Chance of rain in the forecast again starting Saturday evening

Partly cloudy skies without rain are in the forecast for the next few days, however, the rain is expected to return once again starting Saturday evening and moving into the weekend and the beginning of next week, according to Weather Underground.

Roads update

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 24.64 feet as of 6:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 85% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 50% capacity as of Tuesday. Click here to view current local lake levels.

