City gets rainfall over weekend, forecast calls for dry weather ahead

Daytime highs could climb into the 70s this week in Paso Robles

– Paso Robles received .19 inches of rain over the past 24 hours, bringing the current season rainfall total to 18.6 inches.

North County should see dry, clear conditions throughout the rest of the week, with daytime highs climbing into the 70s by Wednesday, and then cooling again by the weekend.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

SLO County weather forecast: Dry and clear conditions through this week https://t.co/NoZWBKgbom — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) February 5, 2023

Share To Social Media