Rainfall season total reaches 11.32-inches 

– Paso Robles measured an additional .18-inches of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the season total to 11.32 inches. Weather Underground is predicting trace amounts of rainfall today, .96-inches of rain on Saturday, 1.77 inches of rain on Sunday, .43 inches on Monday, and .12 inches on Tuesday of next week.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 15.81 feet as of 5:45 a.m. Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 62% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 66% capacity as of Friday morning. Click here to view current local lake levels.

