Rainfall season total reaches 11.66-inches 

Posted: 6:00 am, April 26, 2022 by News Staff

Mild spring temperatures expected this week

– On Friday, Paso Robles recorded an additional .18-inches of rain, bringing the current season rainfall total to 11.66-inches. No additional rain is in the forecast this week, and Weather Underground is predicting mild spring temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

