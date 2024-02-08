Rainfall season total reaches 13.53 inches

Break from the rain in the forecast

– Paso Robles measured .39” of rain this morning over the past 24 hours, bringing the rainfall season total to 13.53 inches. Party cloudy and sunny skies are in the forecast starting today and into next week, according to the latest forecasts.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 17.99 feet as of 4:15 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

