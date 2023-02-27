Season rainfall total reaches 21.17 inches

More rain is in the forecast this week

– Paso Robles measured 1.27 inches of rain on Saturday morning, .15 inches on Sunday morning, and .22 inches this morning, bringing the current seasonal total to 21.17 inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Lake Nacimiento is at 85 percent capacity as of Friday. Lake San Antonio is at 40 percent. Click here to view current lake levels.

More rain is in the forecast for Paso Robles this week, according to Weather Underground.

Monday’s forecast is a daytime high of 49, with an overnight low of 38. Rain and wind is expected in the evening. There is a chance of up to .29 inches of rain.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for more rain, with a chance of up to .38 inches. The forecasted high temperature is 50°F with an overnight low of 38.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will see gradually warming temperatures and more sun.

