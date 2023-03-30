Rainfall season total reaches 28.71 inches

Clear skies in the forecast for Paso Robles

– Paso Robles measured an additional .35-inches of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the season total to 28.71 inches.

Partly cloudy skies are expected to give way to sunnier days this week, according to Weather Underground, with only a slight chance of additional rainfall. The city measured .72-inches of rain this morning, bringing the seasonal rainfall total to 28.36 inches.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 18.3 feet as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 92% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 62% capacity as of Wednesday. Click here to view current local lake levels.