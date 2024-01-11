Rainfall season total reaches 7.41 inches

Cool, cloudy weather in the forecast, chance of trace amounts of rain again on Saturday

– Paso Robles measured .03 inches in the last 24 hours, contributing to a season total of 7.41 inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

The weather forecast for Paso Robles anticipates cloudy conditions with trace amounts of rain throughout the week, with another round expected on Saturday.

Daytime temperatures will reach the mid-50s and climb into the 60s starting on Sunday, marking a warming trend that will continue into the following week, reaching the mid-60s.

Overnight lows are expected to be near freezing, but a warming trend will begin on Sunday, gradually increasing overnight temperatures into the 40s.

