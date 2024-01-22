Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 23, 2024
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Rainy weekend: Season total reaches 9.31 inches
  • Follow Us!

Rainy weekend: Season total reaches 9.31 inches 

Posted: 7:32 am, January 22, 2024 by News Staff

rainfall paso roblesChance of trace amounts of rain in the forecast this week

– Paso Robles measured .97 inches of rain on Saturday, .50 inches on Sunday, and .35 inches this morning, bringing the current rainfall season total is 9.31 inches.

Trace amounts of rainfall are expected today in Paso Robles, according to the latest forecasts. Weather Underground is predicting .09 inches today, mostly sunny weather on Tuesday, and .03 inches of rain on Wednesday, followed by a mix of clouds and sun for the remainder of the week and over the weekend.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

weather forecast paso robles

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.