Rainy weekend: Season total reaches 9.31 inches

Chance of trace amounts of rain in the forecast this week

– Paso Robles measured .97 inches of rain on Saturday, .50 inches on Sunday, and .35 inches this morning, bringing the current rainfall season total is 9.31 inches.

Trace amounts of rainfall are expected today in Paso Robles, according to the latest forecasts. Weather Underground is predicting .09 inches today, mostly sunny weather on Tuesday, and .03 inches of rain on Wednesday, followed by a mix of clouds and sun for the remainder of the week and over the weekend.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Share To Social Media