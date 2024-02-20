Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Posted: 7:30 am, February 20, 2024 by News Staff
Rainfall season total surpasses annual average

Rainbow covering hillside in San Miguel photo by Shanny Raye Stern posted to Facebook

Additional .21 inches of rain in the forecast today, flood watch remains in effect

– Paso Robles measured .43 inches of rain on Sunday morning, 1.37 inches on Monday morning, and .11 inches this morning. The current rainfall season total is 15.55 inches. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

rainbow in templeton

Templeton rainbow photo taken and submitted by reader Charlee Smith.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Halcon Road in Atascadero photo by Rick Evans

Halcon Road in Atascadero, photo posted to Facebook by photographer Rick Evans.

An additional .21 inches of rain is in the forecast again today. A flood watch remains in effect for all of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties except the Cuyama Valley and the far interior San Luis Obispo Valleys through Wednesday morning.

Weather Underground is predicting partly cloudy and sunny skies for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with the chance of trace amounts of rainfall on Saturday, and significant rainfall once again on Sunday and Monday.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 19.15 feet as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Related: Two rescued from submerged vehicle in North County creek

 

