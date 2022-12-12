Rainfall total reaches 6.68-inches after recent storm

Over two inches of rainfall recorded Sunday morning from the previous 24 hours

– Paso Robles measured .26 inches of rain on Saturday, 2.10 inches on Sunday, and .39-inches of rain this morning, bringing the current season total to 6.68 inches.

No additional rainfall is in the forecast this week, according to Weather Underground. Partly cloudy conditions are expected to start out the week, with daytime highs in the mid-50s and chilly overnight lows around and below freezing.

Click here to view a full 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey forecasted heavy rain and thunderstorms Sunday night and into today, with most rain showers ending by this afternoon:

SLO County weather: More heavy rain and a chance of thunderstorms https://t.co/4eWgi4s3Ty — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) December 11, 2022

Advertisement

Share To Social Media