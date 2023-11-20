Rainfall total Saturday breaks city’s previous daily record

Clear skies in the forecast this week

– The Paso Robles Airport recorded rainfall of 1.74 inches on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. This reportedly broke the city’s previous daily record of 0.51 inches, set on the same day in 1982.

At the Paso Robles City Water Yard, the city measured 1.43 inches of rain on Sunday from the previous 24 hours, and .50 inches Saturday morning from the previous 24 hours, bringing the current season total to 1.95 inches.

Some parts of North County such as Las Tablas south of Lake Nacimiento and the West Atascadero foothills received over two inches of rain, reports say.

Sunny and clear conditions are expected for the rest of the week, according to the latest weather forecast from Weather Underground.

High temperatures this week should range from the upper 60s to the mid-70s, with overnight lows in the low-to-mid 30s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

Record daily rainfall set at Paso Robles Airport today with 1.74 inches breaking the old record of 0.51 inches set in 1982. #CAwx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 19, 2023

