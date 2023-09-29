Raising a Reader session held at Marie Bauer Early Education Center

Superintendent reads to young ‘cubs’

– On Tuesday, the Marie Bauer Early Education Center held a Raising a Reader session. Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent Curt Dubost participated by reading to the tiny “cubs.” The students enjoyed his visit, and some students accessed their classroom libraries to select books for the superintendent’s next reading visit. One student even found a book about spiders and thought Dubost would enjoy it.

The program is a national, evidence-based early literacy program funded through the San Luis County Office of Education and community partners. Marie Bauer EEC families can take home red book bags with books bi-weekly to encourage families to create connected reading experiences. The program provides opportunities within the daily routine to build a love of books through positive shared reading experiences. The program also builds a connection to the local library to promote a lifelong love of books and reading for our youngest learners. This program also supports a district goal that all students will read at grade level by the end of third grade.

The Marie Bauer Early Education Center provides a high-quality learning experience for 3-5-year-old children. Following current guidelines and practices in early childhood education, children will have the opportunity to learn and grow through hands-on, play-based experiences, small-group work, and large-group instruction.

More information on Marie Bauer Early Education Center may be found at mb.pasoschools.org.

