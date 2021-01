Rally at Templeton High School today calls for return of school sports

–Students and parents across California are leading a grassroots effort to get student-athletes playing again. A rally is being held at Templeton High School on Friday., Jan. 15, at 4 p.m. Rallies will be held at the same time at various locations in California.

Attendees are encouraged to don their school colors, wear their masks, and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Read more about the statewide effort here.

