Rancho Azul y Oro wins two gold medals for 2022 olive oils 

– Rancho Azul y Oro Olive Farm in San Miguel, Monterey County, has won two gold medals at the 2023 New York International Olive Oil Competition for their 2022 Estate Extra-Virgin Olive Oil and their 2022 Arbequina Extra-Virgin Olive Oil. This is the third consecutive year that Rancho Azul y Oro has been recognized for producing some of the world’s finest olive oils.

Rancho Azul y Oro was established in 2005 by husband and wife Stuart de Haaff and Kathryn Keeler. Their olive oils have received over 86 awards since 2012, including two Best of California Awards from the California State Fair, and were featured as one of the Best Olive Oils from the Central Coast of California in 2021.

As an artisanal olive oil producer, Rancho Azul y Oro’s award-winning olive oils are produced in limited quantities and often sell out before year-end. Their online store exclusively sells oils, vinegars, and seasonings, as well as gift sets and corporate gifts.

Source: https://bestoliveoils.org/news/rancho-azul-y-oro-adds-to-nyiooc-win-streak

